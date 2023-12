1 decembrie - Ziua Națională a României // Militarii din Republica Moldova vor defila la paradă

20:40

In a significant step towards enhancing its climate resilience and economic stability, Moldova has secured a new financing package from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RFS). The agreement was reached following discussions between President Maia Sandu, Mark Horton, Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department, and Paul Hilbers, Executive Director of the IMF, during their visit to Chisinau.