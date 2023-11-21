NY Best Summer Dessert Destinations
Nexta, 21 noiembrie 2023 20:40
What’s possible in a week? If you dedicated seven days to the achievement of one goal, how ambitious could you make this goal? These were the questions that the multilingual friends Katy and Sara posed themselves when they determined to learn English in one week, to prove that it can be done and anyone can […]
• • •
Alte ştiri de Nexta
Acum o oră
20:40
What’s possible in a week? If you dedicated seven days to the achievement of one goal, how ambitious could you make this goal? These were the questions that the multilingual friends Katy and Sara posed themselves when they determined to learn English in one week, to prove that it can be done and anyone can […]
©2004—2023 News.yam.md. Toate titlurile si continutul stirilor apartin surselor respective.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.