În 623 de localități, primarii au fost aleși din primul tur

The leader of the Professionals’ Movement “Speranța-Nadejda” Andrei Donică lost the mayoral election in Condrița village of the municipality of Chisinau. In this locality, the election was won by the Liberal Democratic Party’s candidate Alexei Boșneaga by the first round of voting, IPN reports.Alexei Boșneaga won 52.82% of the poll, while Andrei Donică – 4