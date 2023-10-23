Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan

MoldovaLive, 23 octombrie 2023 18:20

We find ourselves in the midst of the autumn season. The trees are undergoing a transformation, the coolness is gaining more confidence, and the mornings have become more mystical, thanks to the main actor in this entire picture – the fog! In a new series of photographs, Valeriu Zaporojan managed to capture Chișinău at dawn […] The post Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan appeared first on Moldova.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de MoldovaLive

Acum 30 minute
18:20
Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan MoldovaLive
We find ourselves in the midst of the autumn season. The trees are undergoing a transformation, the coolness is gaining more confidence, and the mornings have become more mystical, thanks to the main actor in this entire picture – the fog! In a new series of photographs, Valeriu Zaporojan managed to capture Chișinău at dawn […] The post Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan appeared first on Moldova.
Mai mult de 2 zile în urmă
16:20
Chișinău Launches Municipal Volunteer Festival MoldovaLive
Yesterday, in Chisinau, the launch of the Municipal Volunteer Festival took place, which will run until December 3rd, as announced by Petru Grecu, the director of the Municipal Youth Center, at a press conference. According to him, the purpose of the event is to promote and recognize the value of volunteering, as well as contributions […] The post Chișinău Launches Municipal Volunteer Festival appeared first on Moldova.
Mai multe ştiri
©2004—2023 News.yam.md. Toate titlurile si continutul stirilor apartin surselor respective.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.