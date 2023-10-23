Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan

We find ourselves in the midst of the autumn season. The trees are undergoing a transformation, the coolness is gaining more confidence, and the mornings have become more mystical, thanks to the main actor in this entire picture – the fog! In a new series of photographs, Valeriu Zaporojan managed to capture Chișinău at dawn […] The post Mystical Chișinău in Autumn’s Embrace: Aerial Views by Valeriu Zaporojan appeared first on Moldova.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de MoldovaLive