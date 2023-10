Discursul de ură - interzis și sancționat, o premieră la alegerile din 5 noiembrie. Dezbatere IPN

12:30

Andrei Donică, of the Professionals’ Movement “Speranța-Nadejda”, wasn’t admitted to the competition for the mayoralty of Chisinau. A decision to his effect was taken by the Chisinau District Electoral Council.Contacted by IPN for details, the Council’s head Viorica Gadymba said that Andrei Donică was registered as a candidate for mayor of Condrița village