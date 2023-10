People in Chițcani, Cremenciug and Gîsca to vote Căușeni District Council

The electors in Chițcani commune and Cremenciug and Gîsca villages, which are controlled by the Transnistrian separatist administration, will be able to vote councilors on the Căușeni District Council on November 5. A decision to this effect was taken by the Central Election Commission, IPN reports.Under the decision, the voters from these localities can exercise their right to vote an

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN