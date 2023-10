Mihai Vodă: Ukrainian refugees feel safe in Moldova

The Ukrainian refugees feel safe in the Republic of Moldova as there are a number of protection mechanisms here, including the principle of non-refoulement. However, some choose to go to other European states, while others are in a period of transition and haven’t yet taken a decision, the head of the General Inspectorate for Migration Mihai Vodă stated in a public debate hosted b

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN