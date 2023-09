Atelier privind incluziunea financiară pe termen lung a migranților muncitori moldoveni, organizat de OIM în Moldova

14:40

Writer Ion Druță, who recently turned 95, died today, September 28, at 10am. The announcement was made by the Cartier publishing house which said that the writer died in Moscow, where he had lived for a period, IPN reports.Ion Druță was born on September 3, 1928 in Horodiște village of Dondușeni district. His books “Longing Leave”, “Field Ballads”, “Last