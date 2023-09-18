Capturing Moldova’s Timeless Beauty: Vasilii Zeliznîi’s Perspective
MoldovaLive, 18 septembrie 2023 19:50
Moldova is one of those countries that knows how to evoke emotions when you discover them, leaving you breathless. Its natural beauty is so delicate that it seems to be taken from fairy tales. That’s why we invite you to admire it through 30 stunning photographs captured by the artist Vasilii Zeliznîi. FOR THE MOST IMPORTANT […] The post Capturing Moldova’s Timeless Beauty: Vasilii Zeliznîi’s Perspective appeared first on Moldova.
Belgium is opening its embassy in the Republic of Moldova. The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs from Chișinău, along with the Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib. Popescu mentioned that in the first half of next year, Belgium will hold the presidency of the EU. According to […] The post Belgium Inaugurates Embassy in Chișinău, Promising Mutual Benefits appeared first on Moldova.
The Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Andrei Spînu, spoke on Digi24 about the interconnection projects between the Republic of Moldova and the European Union through Romania. Chisinau is receiving funds for infrastructure projects, including the construction of new bridges over the Prut River. “We do not see any other future for our country outside […] The post Minister Andrei Spînu Advocates Moldova’s European Interconnection Projects appeared first on Moldova.
