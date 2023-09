Attempts are made to reintroduce monopoly on scrap metal market, Veaceslav Ioniță

There is an increased risk that the scrap metal market will be monopolized through different legislative stratagems and nicely packed schemes. The hidden goal is to resort to the old and vicious practices of imposing a monopoly on the scrap metal market, said expert of the Institute for Development and Social Initiatives “Viitorul” Veaceslav Ioniță. According to him, the mon

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN