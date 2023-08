Exhibition celebrates 33 years of Romanian language magazine "Limba Română"

A retrospective exhibition of the 33 years of the "Limba Română" magazine was opened in Chișinău. The host of the event - the National Library - offers the public a selection of prose, articles and reviews by the great writers, philologists and historians who have contributed to the promotion of the Romanian language.

