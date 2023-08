Judge Chișca-Doneva leaves Supreme Court

Tamara Chișca-Doneva has stepped down as a Supreme Court judge after the Superior Council of the Judiciary on Friday partially accepted her resignation. The hearing of Chișca-Doneva’s resignation began with her request to recuse Superior Council member Nina Cernat. Chișca-Doneva argued that Cernat’s term expired after the Council was reshuffled. Following a brief del

