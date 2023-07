Cursul valutar oficial la 09.07.2023

17:00

The duo Daniela Cociu - Maria Olărașu won the 500 m canoe race at the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships held in Italy, IPN reports.They scored the result of 1:58.79, being followed by Reka Opavszy - Laura Gonczol of Hungary (1:59.32) and Maria Moreno - Antia Otero of Spain (1:59.94).In the juniors’ competition, the duo Mihail Culceac - Stanislav Banaru ra