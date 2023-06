Victor Parlicov: „Jumătate din stocurile de gaze naturale ale Republicii Moldova vor fi păstrate în România”

Half of the natural gas stocks of the Republic of Moldova will be kept in Romania. This was announced by the Minister of Energy, Victor Parlicov, after the bilateral meeting of the working group in the field of energy. For his part, the state secretary from the Romanian Ministry of Energy, Pavel-Casian Nițulescu, stated that the authorities from Romania are available to store the gas needs of our country.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Radio Moldova