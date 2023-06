Agent termic mai ieftin în capitală și la Bălți

12:30

A man aged 39 died after he was shot on a street in Călărași town during altercations that involved a number of persons, IPN reports.The Călărași Police Inspectorate was notified of clashes between several people on a local street on Sunday, June 25. It was established that a local man aged 60 tried to calm things down verbally. He failed to and therefore went home and took a gun that