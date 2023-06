Coridorul feroviar pentru unele localități din Republica Moldova va fi reabilitat

The railway corridor between Valcineț-Ocnița-Bălți-Ungheni-Chișinău-Căinari is to be rehabilitated thanks to a loan offered to our country by foreign partners. In this regard, the Government approved the initiation of negotiations and the signing of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

