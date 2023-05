Proteste antiguvernamentale la Bălți, Orhei și Comrat. Manifestanții au cerut organizarea unui referendum privind vectorul extern al Republicii Moldova

12:20

The "European Moldova" National Assembly is taking place in the center of the capital and in 33 other cities across Europe. Citizens from various regions of the country are coming to declare their support for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova. The event is expected to be significant, with tens of thousands of people expected to participate. As a special guest at this assembly, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is attending. The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who initiated this assembly and previously stated that the event would be non-political, will address the citizens. Representatives of local authorities and various professions in the Republic of Moldova will take the stage to deliver messages of European integration.