Obiceiuri și tradiții respectate de moldoveni în ziua de Paștele Blajinilor

13:50

The Republic of Moldova and China maintain excellent relations, having a very good dialogue, including mutual support for the territorial integrity of both countries - said Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, in an interview with Xinhua Agency. According to the official, in recent decades, China's impressive economic dynamics and the continuous consolidation of China's position in the world economy are also felt in the Republic of Moldova, in the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.