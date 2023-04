Nicu Popescu: Romania's support for Moldova remains unwavering

Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova remains unwavering. This is the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu's return from Bucharest, where the trilateral meeting Republic of Moldova - Romania - Ukraine took place. The head of diplomacy in Chisinau thanked Romania for all the support given to modernise our country.

