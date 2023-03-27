Premieră: Ediţia limitată Polestar 2 BST edition 230

TV8, 27 martie 2023 21:40

Premieră: Ediţia limitată Polestar 2 BST edition 230

Acum 15 minute
22:10
Muzeele din țară ar putea fi digitalizate TV8
Acum o oră
21:40
La Ialoveni au fost inaugurate busturile lui Alexandru Marghiloman și Ion Inculeț, ctitori ai Unirii TV8
21:40
Acum 2 ore
20:40
/VIDEO/ Îți îngrijești corect părul? 7 obiceiuri ce pot dăuna și chiar distruge podoaba capilară TV8
Acum 4 ore
20:10
Recean, tot mai implicat în activitatea PAS: Premierul a împărțit ziare de partid, în sectorul Ciocana TV8
20:00
Memorandum de cooperare între Moldova și UNFPA: Cum va îmbunătăți colaborarea sistemul de învățământ din țară TV8
19:30
Un parc a fost inaugurat la Băcioi, la 105 ani de la Unirea Basarabiei cu România. Președinta: „Celebrăm relația tot mai strânsă” TV8
19:00
Atenție la vremea severă! Agenția de Mediu vine cu recomandări pentru a face față vântului și ploilor puternice TV8
18:40
Ministrul Culturii, de Ziua Mondială a Teatrului: „E o forță culturală esențială și o sursă de inspirație enormă” TV8
Acum 6 ore
18:20
Într-o universitate din Suedia s-a dezvoltat încărcătorul wireless de 500 kW TV8
18:00
Șor îi răspunde lui Bătrîncea: „Propuneri de unire împotriva actualei guvernări au fost lansate către toate forțele de opoziție” TV8
18:00
Țara care revine la aceeași oră de vară pentru toată lumea, după un weekend marcat de confuzii TV8
17:50
17:50
Tottenham Hotspur anunță demisia antrenorului Antonio Conte: Cine e noul tehnician și marele obiectiv al echipei TV8
17:40
17:20
Volodimir Zelenski, pe frontul din Zaporojie: „Sunt onorat să fiu aici astăzi, alături de militarii noştri” TV8
17:10
Avertismentul lui Iohannis după întâlnirea cu Charles Michel: „Acțiunea destabilizatoare a Rusiei nu se limitează la Ucraina” TV8
17:10
Recean, discuții la Guvern cu oficiali SUA: Atragerea investitorilor americani și intensificare comerțului, pe agenda discuțiilor TV8
16:50
Război în Ucraina, ziua 397: Avertizare pentru Moldova, vizita lui Zelenski și oraș dispărut. Oligarhi: „Putin a îngropat Rusia” TV8
16:50
Restricții de circulație în Capitală! Traficul pe o porțiune a străzii 31 August va fi suspendat până la sfârșitul lunii mai TV8
16:50
Preliminariile Campionatului European 2024: Ucraina a pierdut meciul cu Anglia, iar Portugalia a învins Luxemburgul TV8
16:50
Secretarul Consiliului de Securitate al Rusiei: Federația Rusă ar putea distruge SUA dacă existența sa ar fi amenințată TV8
16:40
Partidul Național Moldovenesc solicită ca Parlamentul să fie redenumit în Sfatul Țării. „În semn de respect față de istorie” TV8
Acum 8 ore
16:20
Dosarul polițistului de sector din comuna Tohatin, pe masa judecătorilor: Este bănuit că ar fi luat mită de la două persoane TV8
16:10
Președintele Israelului a cerut oprirea reformei judiciare: „Securitatea, economia şi societatea noastră sunt toate ameninţate” TV8
16:10
Moldova va avea un examen dur contra Cehiei: Selecționata care e văzută ca favorită în meciul de la Chișinău TV8
16:00
Focar de pestă porcină africană în raionul Ungheni: Cadavrele a patru mistreți, depistate în apropiere de Prut TV8
15:40
Termoelectrica anunță că e dispusă să asigure în continuare consumatorii din Chișinău cu agent termic TV8
15:10
Încă un accident cu implicarea transportului public în Chișinău: Un BMW a intrat într-un autobuz de pe ruta 23 TV8
14:50
Maia Sandu și Klaus Iohannis acordă Înaltul patronaj pentru reuniunea Teatrelor Naționale Românești TV8
14:30
În Europa se planifică introducerea permisului digital şi posibilitatea de a-l obține de la 17 ani, inclusiv pentru camioane TV8
Acum 12 ore
14:10
275 mln metri cubi de gaze, vândute de Energocom către Moldovagaz în ianuarie-martie: Prețul, mai mic decât cel oferit de Gazprom TV8
14:10
Alertă meteo: Ploi puternice și vânt, pe întreg teritoriul țării. Temperatura va scădea cu până la 7 grade Celsius TV8
13:30
13:20
Oficiali de la București, la 105 ani de la Unirea Basarabiei cu România: „Suntem deplin angajați să sprijinim Moldova” TV8
13:10
S-a pornit în Israel cu un pistol ascuns în bagaj: Un tânăr de 17 ani, cercetat de către polițiștii de frontieră TV8
13:10
Ce oraș din Ucraina ar putea deveni al doilea Bahmut: „Devine asemănător cu un loc din filmele post-apocaliptice” TV8
13:10
Premieră: Ultimul şi cel mai puternic Dodge Challenger face 0-97 km/h în 1.66 secunde TV8
12:40
O deputată din Rostov a propus ca elevii să lucreze pentru armată și să facă lumânări de tranșee și plase pentru camuflaj TV8
12:40
Succes remarcabil al vinurilor Aurelius în cadrul expoziției ProWein, de la Dusseldorf /P/ TV8
12:30
Produsele moldovenești ar putea ajunge pe cele mai bogate piețe din lume: Alaiba anunță despre semnarea acordului de liber schimb TV8
12:20
„Avem șansa să punem capăt acestor fenomene nocive”. PSRM anunță inițierea procedurii ce va interzice „traseismul politic” TV8
12:20
Președintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, vine la Chișinău. Va avea întrevederi cu Maia Sandu, Igor Grosu și Dorin Recean TV8
12:20
Săptămâna începe cu ieftinirea carburanților: Șoferii vor plăti cu 16 bani mai puțin pentru un litru de motorină TV8
12:20
PAS nu va susține niciun candidat la alegerile din UTA Găgăuzia: „Este o decizie a fracțiunii” TV8
12:10
12:10
Rusia ar putea cere despăgubiri în urma exploziei de la gazoductele Nord Stream: „E dificil să vorbim despre viitorul conductelor” TV8
12:00
Grosu „pune la colț” Partidul Șor: „Nu vom permite să folosească tribuna Parlamentului pentru manipularea societății” TV8
12:00
11:40
Și-a violat fiica, iar peste 10 ani, și nepoata de 1 an și 7 luni. Bărbatul din Anenii Noi, condamnat la ani grei de închisoare TV8
