Vice Prime Minister Nicu Popescu excludes a potential military risk against Moldova

Due to Ukraine's courage and resilience, but also to the support of external partners, the Republic of Moldova is not under military threat at this stage, says Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu. The official says, however, that even so, the risks to which the Republic of Moldova is exposed continue to persist. "We are facing a hybrid war," Popescu told the public television show "In Context".

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Radio Moldova