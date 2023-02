Misiunea FMI vine să evalueze realizarea programului cu Republica Moldova

14:50

Uliana-Dumitrița Josan won the bronze medal at the Under 17 European Fencing Championship, which is being held in Tallinn, reports IPN.In the foil competition, she was defeated in the semifinals by Vittoria Pinna. The Italian went on to become the European champion after beating her compatriot Greta Collini in the final.Two other representatives of Moldova, Uliana Dobrinina and Alexa