Chisinau St Albișoara inaccessible to vehicle traffic

The extreme left band of Albișoara St towards Mesager St, under the bridge, will be closed to vehicle traffic between February 22 and March 7, IPN reports.The General Police Inspectorate said the movement there will be restricted in connection with repair works. The motorists are urged to bypass the given road section.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN