Romanian prime minister congratulates Moldovan prime minister-designate

Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ionel Ciucă has congratulated Dorin Recean on being proposed to become the next prime minister of Moldova. The official stated Romania would continue to strongly support the Moldovan Government.“Romania will remain with the Republic of Moldova on all dimensions of our strategic partnership, for the benefit of the citizens of the Republic of

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN