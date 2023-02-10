Dorin Recean, Moldova’s new prime minister

Dorin Recean was appointed for the position of prime minister. The announcement was made by Maia Sandu, after consultations with the parliamentary factions. Sandu praised the activity of the office led by Gavrilița. “Together we will manage to maintain peace, the safety of citizens. I thank the Prime Minister and the entire team,” Maia Sandu […] The post Dorin Recean, Moldova’s new prime minister appeared first on Moldova.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de MoldovaLive