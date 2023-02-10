Dorin Recean, Moldova’s new prime minister
MoldovaLive, 10 februarie 2023 16:20
Dorin Recean was appointed for the position of prime minister. The announcement was made by Maia Sandu, after consultations with the parliamentary factions. Sandu praised the activity of the office led by Gavrilița. “Together we will manage to maintain peace, the safety of citizens. I thank the Prime Minister and the entire team,” Maia Sandu […] The post Dorin Recean, Moldova’s new prime minister appeared first on Moldova.
• • •
Alte ştiri de MoldovaLive
Acum 30 minute
16:20
Dorin Recean was appointed for the position of prime minister. The announcement was made by Maia Sandu, after consultations with the parliamentary factions. Sandu praised the activity of the office led by Gavrilița. “Together we will manage to maintain peace, the safety of citizens. I thank the Prime Minister and the entire team,” Maia Sandu […] The post Dorin Recean, Moldova’s new prime minister appeared first on Moldova.
©2004—2023 News.yam.md. Toate titlurile si continutul stirilor apartin surselor respective.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.