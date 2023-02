Moldovagaz și Energocom cer trecerea de la metri cubi la kilowați/megawați-oră

09:50

The former acting mayor of Chisinau Ruslan Codreanu said the situation in which Apă-Canal Chișinău found itself is the result of improper management. According to him, Apă-Canal was a profitable entity in 2017-2019, but debts started to be accumulated in 2020 owing to the inefficient way in which the money borrowed from the EBRD was managed, IPN reports.The ex-acting mayor of the capi