Valeriu Mircea, spectacular victory in Poland

Valeriu Mircea, the Moldovan mixed martial arts fighter, scored a spectacular victory in the Polish mixed martial arts promotion, KSW. At the gala held in the city of Szczecin, our compatriot defeated Boris Mankowski in a duel in the lightweight category. Mircea prevailed with an exceptional knock-out.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Moldova1