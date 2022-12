Astăzi va fi inaugurat târgul Colindătorilor, organizat de Guvern

17:30

The President of the Dignity and Truth Platform (DA), Dinu Plîngău, came with a reaction after the former leader of the party, Andrei Năstase, and most of the municipal councillors of the formation announced their resignation from the party. Dinu Plîngău announced on his Facebook page that he took note of the statements of the 9 municipal councillors and taking into account Andrei Năstase's past merits, he will refrain from making comments regarding the speech he gave to the press.