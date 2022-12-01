Andrei Spînu reveals the price of electricity Moldova purchases from Romania
MoldovaLive, 1 decembrie 2022 12:50
Yesterday, the Republic of Moldova bought electricity from Romania at a price of 415 euros mW/h. The announcement was made by the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Andrei Spînu, during the “Secretele Puterii” show on Jurnal TV. “Today, the difference was bought at approximately 415 euros, because in the last 2-3 days the electricity […] The post Andrei Spînu reveals the price of electricity Moldova purchases from Romania appeared first on Moldova.
Alte ştiri de MoldovaLive
Acum 30 minute
12:50
Mai mult de 2 zile în urmă
13:40
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicu Popescu, had a meeting with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development leaded by the Director for Strategy and Policy Implementation, Christof Denk. The announcement was made by the minister on his telegram page. “We discussed the priorities on financing and assistance, especially the need to […] The post Nicu Popescu met the EBRD delegation appeared first on Moldova.
3 noiembrie 2022
12:10
The budget of the EU4Moldova project, intended to strengthen the capacity to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and the institutional capacity to implement the Association Agreement, will be increased by 138,328 euros. The decision was approved, in yesterday’s meeting of the Government, the project for initiating negotiations and amending the Financing Agreement between […] The post More money for EU4Moldova project appeared first on Moldova.
