Vitalie VOVC // Săptămâna în care a fost eliberat Hersonul

17:30

This video published by Andriy Yermak, head of President’s Office, shows Ukrainian prisoners of war who were among the 45 soldiers released from Russian captivity on Nov. 11. • Ukraine also returned the bodies of two fallen defenders under the recent swap. Video: Andriy Yermak pic.twitter.com/Pixbhn3AQd — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 11, 2022 45 more Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity • Another POW exchange took place, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yerm...