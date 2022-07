Guvernarea prelungește starea de urgență cu 60 de zile, opoziția parlamentară protestează

15:30

Owing to drought, the level of water in the Nistru River decreased to 8.5 meters. SA “Apă-Canal Chișinău” said that if a critical level is reached, it will ask to open the dam of the Dubăsari hydropower plant so as to ensure the average level needed to ensure the functioning of the Nistru water pumping station, IPN reports.The water supplier said that the current level of w