Dinu Plîngău: PPPDA returns forcefully to political life in Moldova

The Party “Dignity and Truth Platform” (PPPDA) returns forcefully to the political life in the Republic of Moldova. The political party has launched its new brand – the blue color – and approved the composition of the National Political Bureau, PPPDA president Dinu Plîngău announced in a news conference held after the meeting of the National Political Council, IP

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN