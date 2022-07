Cursul valutar oficial la 03.07.2022

23:30

A 40-year-old woman died this morning in a car accident in Fălești district. Four other people, including the driver and a 9-year-old child, were taken to hospital. All are Ukrainian nationals from Odesa and Mykolaiv who have been staying in Moldova for several months.The police said the accident occurred at around 7AM on a stretch of road between the villages of Hiliuți and Gara Catra