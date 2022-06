Laura Codruța Kovesi, Chief Prosecutor of the European Prosecutor’s Office, is coming to Chișinău

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kovesi will pay an official visit to Moldova. According to the Delegation of the European Union to Moldova, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office will be in Chișinău from 11 to 14 July. In Chișinău, Laura Codruța Kovesi is expected to have several meetings with government representatives. In...

