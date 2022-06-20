EBRD – dipped in a Moldovan judicial swamp

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) denies using falsified paperwork to help its reposession of the country’s only port, a year ahead of the war in Ukraine, writes reporter.london. Moldovan prosecutors initiated two criminal investigations around the EBRD’s takevover of Giurgiulești port, but no-one was charged to date. The development bank invested heavily […] The post EBRD – dipped in a Moldovan judicial swamp appeared first on Moldova.

