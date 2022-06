Agenția de Mediu: Autorizarea tăierilor pentru arborii uscați este examinată prioritar

14:50

A teenage girl drowned in a lake in Țigănești village of Strășeni district. Mariana Didenco, press officer of the Strășeni Police Inspectorate, has told IPN that two girls aged 12 and 13 went for a walk outside the village, where there is a monastery there. The 13-year-old girl decided to go closer to the lake. She slipped onto a stone and fell into the water.Police and firefighting te