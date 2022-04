Nicu Popescu: Daniel Ioniță will remain an advocate of Moldova getting closer to EU

Romania’s outgoing Ambassador to Moldova Daniel Ioniță will remain a friend of Moldova and an advocate of Moldova getting closer to the European Union, said Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu during a meeting held to bid farewell to the Romanian diplomat.According to Nicu Popescu, Ambassador Daniel Ioniță was able to strengthen

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN