APL din România a transmis 17 tone de alimente, produse de igienă și de primă necesitate

13:50

A large flow of people and vehicles was reported at midday at a number of border crossing points. The traffic at Palanca–Maiaki-Udobnoe border crossing point is the heaviest. The row of vehicles there, on the Ukrainian side, is up to 3 km/200 pedestrians long, IPN reports.The row at the Tudora – Starokazacie border crossing point consists of about 100 vehicles on the Ukrain