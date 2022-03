Nicu Popescu deschide parantezele: din octombrie am fost alertați despre riscul unui război

10:20

A larger flow of persons heading for the Republic of Moldova was reported at the Giurgiulești-Reni border crossing point. The traffic at the other frontier posts is minimal, IPN reports.During the last 12 hours, up to 8am this morning, there were recorded 18,400 crossings of persons and 9,400 of these entered Moldova. The traffic was the heaviest between 8pm and 2am, said the Border Po