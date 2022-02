API angajează experţi/experte pentru realizarea unui studiu de necesități de instruire pentru jurnaliști

19:30

Justice for Journalists Foundation (JFJ) and the undersigned organisations, stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but particularly Ukrainian journalists who now find themselves at the frontlines of a large-scale European war.We unilaterally condemn the violence and aggression that puts thousands of our colleagues all over Ukraine in grave danger.We call on the international community to provide any possible assistance to those who are taking on the brave role of reporting from the war zone that is now Ukraine. We condemn the physical violence, the cyberattacks, disinformation and all other weapons employed by the aggressor against the free and democratic Ukrainian press. We also stand in solidarity with independent Russian media who continue to report the truth in unprecedented conditions.Join the statement of support for Ukraine by signing it here.#Журналісти_ВажливіSigned: Justice for Journalists Foundation Index on Censorship International Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech “Adil Soz” International Media Support (IMS) Yerevan Press Club Turkmen.news Free Press Unlimited Human Rights Center “Viasna” Albanian Helsinki Committee Media Rights Group, Azerbaijan European Centre for Press and Media Freedom Association of European Journalists School of Peacemaking and Media Technology in Central Asia Human Rights Center of Azerbaijan Reporters Without Borders,…