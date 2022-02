Chief prosecutor of Hâncești district placed under judicial control

The judges partially accepted the anticorruption prosecutors’ request concerning the chief prosecutor of the Hâncești Prosecutor’s Office Maxim Gropa. They ordered to place this under judicial control for a period of 30 days.Spokeswoman for the Prospector General’s Office Mariana Cherpec confirmed the information for IPN. “The prosecutors consider the judges&

