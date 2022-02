Cursul valutar oficial la 12.02.2022

15:40

The Chisinau Appeals Court rejected the request to set free ex-MPs Artur Reshetnicov, Sergiu Sîrbu and Vladimir Vitiuc, who were arrested in the case of the 13 turncoat MPs. They are investigated for unjust enrichment. The three ex-MPs will be further held in the remand prison of the National Anticorruption Center, IPN reports.Earlier, the Chisinau Appeals Court decided that former MP