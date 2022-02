Cursul valutar oficial la 05.02.2022

19:10

Sergiu Sîrbu, a former Communist-turned-Democrat-turned-Pro Moldova lawmaker and currently the vice president of the Shor Party, has been arrested for 72 hours on illicit enrichment charges.Sîrbu becomes the fifth former lawmaker to be arrested on Wednesday, in addition to Violeta Ivanov, Vladimir Vitiuc (both currently members of the Shor Party), Artur Reșetnicov and Anatolie Zagorodn