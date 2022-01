CNAS a finanțat indemnizațiile de maternitate și pentru incapacitate temporară de muncă

15:00

A water pipeline with the length of 52 km is to ensure connection between Chisinau, Strășeni and Călărași. This will be a source of water for the residents of the towns of Strășeni and Călărași and will be later extended gradually to the villages of the two districts. The pipeline will be connected to the D-1000 mm water main that is managed and used by SA “Apă-Canal Chișinău&rdquo