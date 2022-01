Cursul valutar oficial la 09.01.2022

17:50

As from today, the average salary in the building sector will be 14,359 lei, 3,402 lei up on 2021. The minimum pay was set at 5,000 lei, regardless of the affiliation to employer associations and/or trade unions. Earlier, this was 3,815 lei. The information was made public by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, IPN reports.On his Te