Doctor Ala Rusnac: Patients under intensive care are unvaccinated

Most of the patients who are transferred under intensive therapy with severe forms of COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Doctors of the National Clinical Hospital “Timofei Moșneaga” say a large part of the patients with severe forms of the disease are older persons who refused to be immunized and whose chances of survival are slim. In a public debate at IPN, doctor Ala Rusnac said

