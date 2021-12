Andrei Spînu: Nu există premise de creștere a tarifelor la transportul auto de călători

08:40

Nicolai Grigorișin emerged victorious in the rerun snap mayoral elections held in the municipality of Bălți on December 19, IPN reports.According to data of the Central Election Commission (CEC), independent candidate Nicolai Grigorișin won the snap mayoral runoff in the municipality of Bălți with 84.77% of the ballot (7,148 votes). His challenger Nicolae Chirilciuc, of Moldova’