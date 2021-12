Ratele medii ponderate ale dobânzilor la tranzacțiile interbancare, Noiembrie 2021

14:00

Vacancy for Resident Twinning Adviser (RTA) – Assistant (Closing Date: 21/12/2021) EU Funded Twinning project “Strengthening supervision, corporate governance and risk management in the financial sector” MD 20 ENI FI 01 21 R2 (MD/36) Vacancy for Resident Twinning Adviser (RTA) – Assistant Purpose of the post: To provide assistance to the Resident Twinning Adviser during the implementation of the EU funded Twinning project dedicated to the financial sector of the Republic of Moldova “Strengthenin...