Valeriu Ostalep: Moldova should learn political culture from Germany

The political culture and education are elements that the Republic of Moldova should learn from Germany. “Our problems, as society, are related to our infantilism. We are undeveloped as society. Most of the people in the Republic of Moldova do not know their rights and do not know how to defend them, while the bodies that are paid from the state budget to ensure the protection of t

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN