“Apă-Canal Chișinău” launches Personal Office service

The customers of “Apă-Canal Chisinau” SA will be able to use a virtual office that will enable them to perform a wide range of operations, including to pay the bill online, without going to the Common Information Center. The “Personal Office” service was launched on the occasion of the 129th anniversary of the company and is already available on its website, IPN r

